The Latest: Clinton camp says Trump 'birther' issue remains

8:46 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign says Donald Trump hasn't changed his mind about where President Barack Obama was born.
Trump told ABC6 in Toledo, Ohio, Wednesday that he reversed five years of promoting the falsehood that Obama was born outside the United States because he "wanted to get on with the campaign." Trump on Friday acknowledged the fact that Obama was born in this country.
In his first comments on the topic since then, Trump said Wednesday that "a lot of people were asking" him questions about it and he wanted to get back to talking about jobs, the military and national security.
Clinton spokesman Jesse Ferguson responded late Wednesday that "Donald Trump hasn't actually changed his mind." Ferguson added that Trump had tried "to change the subject. And it didn't work."
7:15 p.m.
Donald Trump says he acknowledged the fact that President Barack Obama was born in the United States because he "wanted to get on with the campaign."
Trump on Friday reversed five years of promoting the falsehood that Obama was born somewhere other than Hawaii. He did not explain why at the time. But he told ABC6 in Toledo, Ohio, Wednesday, "A lot of people were asking me questions."
He says he wanted to get back to talking about jobs, the military and "how to get rid of" the Islamic State group.
Hillary Clinton and members of the Congressional Black Caucus have suggested it's too late for Trump to reverse course. And even as Trump disavowed the "birther" tale, he offered up another falsehood: that "Hillary Clinton and her campaign" in 2008 started the rumor.
7 p.m.
Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez is lending his voice to support Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and potentially drum up Latino voters.
In a video released Wednesday and paid for by the Washington-based Latino Victory Project, the man known as the "King of Ranchera" music sings about working "hand-in-hand" for a Clinton victory.
Fernandez croons that under a Clinton presidency "we will always have a bridge." He is shown leaning on a ranch fence amid clips of galloping horses, smiling children and a campaigning Clinton.
Fernandez also sings that "my people were hurt that someone would offend us." It's an apparent reference to Republican candidate Donald Trump, whose disparaging comments about migrants have angered many Mexicans.
The singer alluded to Trump at an April concert, saying he would "spit in his face" if they ever met.
The video was posted on YouTube and on the singer's Facebook page.
6:08 p.m.
Bill Clinton is urging supporters of his family's charity to not grow "disheartened" or "deterred" as a major wing of the organization shuts down.
The former president is speaking at the close of the final Clinton Global Initiative meeting. The annual CGI meeting in New York has brought together political leaders, celebrities and philanthropists.
This year's meeting was held under a cloud of controversy surrounding the Clinton Foundation. Donald Trump has accused Hillary and Bill Clinton of using the foundation to enrich themselves and to give donors preferential access to Hillary Clinton as secretary of state.
Bill Clinton did not directly address Trump's accusations in his remarks, though he has denied them previously. Instead he used his speech to tout the work CGI has enabled around the world, including lowering HIV drugs and increasing access to clean drinking water.
5:50 p.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is sharply criticizing Donald Trump's call for national use of "stop-and-frisk," a police tactic that a federal judge has ruled can be discriminatory against minorities. Trump said in Fox News Town hall that the practice "worked incredibly well" in New York City.
De Blasio, a Democrat who supports Hillary Clinton, on Wednesday called Trump's proposal "appalling" and suggested that "he's either ignorant about the history of the city or he's lying about it."
Stop-and-frisk, which allows police to search anyone they deem suspicious, was widely used in New York even though critics said it increased tension between communities of color and the police. Trump said Wednesday he favors using it nationwide.
A federal court ruled in 2013 that the city's use of the tactic was excessive and unconstitutional. De Blasio was elected that year after promising to end overuse of the tactic.
5:22 p.m.
Donald Trump's campaign is backing conservatives on Capitol Hill, warning that the Obama administration is about to "turn control of the internet" over to foreign powers.
Specifically, Republicans are trying to block the government from ceding an oversight role over some of the internet's key systems. They include the directories that help web browsers and apps locate information on the web.
Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller warned Wednesday that "internet freedom is now at risk." He praised congressional Republicans for fighting the change "admirably."
Trump adversary Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is leading the charge on Capitol Hill.
Miller said that, "Congress needs to act, or internet freedom will be lost for good." He warned, "there will be no way to make it great again once it is lost."
4:35 p.m.
Donald Trump is traveling across Ohio with a colorful cast of characters that includes a former college basketball coach and convicted felon.
The Republican nominee for president was introduced at a Toledo rally Wednesday by former Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach Bobby Knight, whose endorsement Trump has credited for his win in Indiana's primary. Knight advised the crowd to support Trump and also buy red, white and blue shirts to show support for the United States.
Also part of the entourage is boxing promoter Don King, who was convicted of murder in the 1960s. King was barred by GOP officials from speaking at the Republican convention in July, but he's spoken on Trump's behalf twice Wednesday. His first speech at a church event included a racial epithet.
Also along for the ride is Omarosa Manigault, a former contestant on Trump's "The Apprentice," who now helps lead the Republican nominee's outreach effort to African American voters.
3:47 p.m.
Donald Trump is calling for the expanded use of "stop-and-frisk," a police tactic that a federal judge has ruled can be discriminatory against minorities.
Asked during a Fox News town hall taping how he would stop violence in the black community, Trump pointed to the tactic that gives police the ability to stop and search anyone they deem suspicious.
He says he would "do stop-and-frisk" because it is "proactive." He adds that the procedure "worked incredibly well" in New York City.
The use of stop-and-frisk expanded exponentially under former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, drawing complaints from minority communities who were disproportionately targeted and deepening tensions between communities and police.
A federal court ruled in 2013 that the city's use of the tactic was excessive and unconstitutional. New York has since scaled it back.
3:53 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign is getting a boost from former cast members on "The West Wing."
Clinton's campaign said the actors will participate in organizing events in Ohio on Saturday and Sunday. Scheduled to attend are Richard Schiff, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack.
The group will appear in the Mahoning Valley, Cleveland, Sandusky and Toledo as they encourage voters to register.
"The West Wing" was a political drama created by Aaron Sorkin that aired on NBC from 1999 to 2006.
Clinton is not participating in those events.
---
3:41 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is urging union workers to "stage an intervention" for friends and family considering voting for Donald Trump.
The Democratic presidential candidate asked members of the Laborers International Union of North America to volunteer for her campaign, saying "the choice for working families has never been clearer."
The union represents 12 million construction and public services employees. They endorsed Clinton during her primary contests against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Clinton spoke by videoconference to the group's annual conference on Wednesday. She's also campaigning in Orlando.
3:40 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr. is defending a tweet comparing Syrian refugees to poisoned candy.
Trump Jr. said Wednesday in Salt Lake City that his tweet was spurred by his concern as a father about inadequate vetting of people coming into the United States. His remarks came during a visit with editorial boards from the Mormon-owned Deseret News and KSL-TV.
Trump Jr. said "We've seen what's going on in Europe. We can't be naive to that and pretend that's not happening there,"
Trump Jr. has been widely criticized for his posting this week. It showed a bowl of Skittles, a multicolored candy, and asked: "If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful?"
3:20 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is stressing her support for people with disabilities.
At a campaign event Wednesday, Clinton pledged to "build an inclusive economy that welcomes people with disabilities." She was speaking at the Frontline Outreach Family and Youth Center in Orlando, Florida.
Clinton promised to provide more job opportunities and to get rid of the sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities. She also promised to make colleges and universities more accessible and to provide more support for people with autism.
Clinton did not directly mention Republican opponent Donald Trump, though she did repeat her campaign mantra that "love trumps hate."
Clinton's campaign and her supporters have highlighted a video of Trump appearing to mock a disabled reporter, which has drawn strong reaction from voters in focus groups and other forums.
2:55 p.m.
Hillary Clinton says recent police-involved shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charlotte, North Carolina, add two more names "to a long list of African-Americans killed by police officers."
She says "it's unbearable and it needs to become intolerable."
But Clinton, at a campaign event Wednesday in Florida, also noted that many police chiefs are committed to reforms. And she credited police officers for showing courage and skill in responding to attacks in New York, New Jersey and Minnesota during the weekend.
Clinton says America is safer "when communities respect the police and the police respect communities."
2:10 p.m.
Donald Trump says that he's planning to add nine names to the list of men and women he says he'll pick from to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court.
The Republican presidential nominee said during an appearance at an Ohio church on Wednesday that he's planning to expand the list that he unveiled in May to 20 names from 11.
Trump has sometimes wavered in his language, saying at times that he'd pick directly from the list and at others that his picks would be similar.
But he says now that he "will pick from that group of 20 people."
Trump is also railing against Republicans who are withholding their support from him, saying they "should be ashamed of themselves" because the Supreme Court is at stake.
1:48 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's communications director says the candidate is preparing for the "different Trumps" that could show up at the first debate.
Jennifer Palmieri told reporters Wednesday that the Democratic nominee's campaign thinks Republican Donald Trump "may be aggressive or he may lay back." She added: "That's hard to game out."
Clinton and Trump meet at the first debate Monday night. Clinton is appearing in Florida Wednesday, but has no campaign events scheduled in the coming days as she prepares for the debate. Palmieri declined to say who is playing Trump in their practice sessions.
Palmieri said the campaign is concerned that Clinton and Trump will be judged differently, saying "my biggest concern continues to be a low bar set for him on expectations."
