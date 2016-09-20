New name for chamber reaches across the bay

People and businesses in 18 cities and seven states are now among the nearly 1,000 members of the Biloxi Bay Chamber, which is why the organization that was started in 1989 on Tuesday added “Area” to become the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
The announcement was made and the new logo unveiled during a meeting at the Biloxi Visitors Center. It’s an effort to connect the communities in South Mississippi, said Executive Director Tina Ross-Seamans.
“It’s really a reflection of our membership,” she said.
Chamber President Cree Cantrell said at Tuesday’s announcement when the chamber was officially chartered in1993, the name “Biloxi Bay” was chosen to embrace the Biloxi Bay and the Biloxi Bay Bridge that connects the cities, “just as our membership encompasses the entire coastal area.”
Cantrell said in just the last month, the chamber has added members from New Orleans, Mobile, Ocean Springs and Gulfport. “This large and growing membership base makes now the time for an update to better reflect our identity,” he said.
The new name has been in the works for nearly three years, Ross-Seamans said. When executives from outside Biloxi receive a membership application from others in the chamber, she said, they ask if they are eligible to join.
“Now this question is basically answered even before it’s asked,” she said. “This just makes us official. We are your local chamber.”
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments