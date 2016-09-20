Monday's Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle coach Pete Carroll was fined $200,000 and the Seahawks have been fined $400,000 and will lose a fifth-round draft choice for violating the NFL's work rules on contact in the offseason.
The Seahawks will forfeit the draft pick in 2017 and also lose a week of organized team activities for allowing excessive contact in an OTA on June 6. That is prohibited by the labor agreement with the players' union.
Seahawks players will be paid for the canceled sessions in 2017.
The league cited Carroll as "responsible for maintaining appropriate control over practices and intervening if prohibited conduct occurs."
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has a torn meniscus in his right knee, coach Mike Zimmer said.
The Vikings are still evaluating the injury and have not yet determined how much time he will miss. Zimmer initially announced the nature of the injury while recording his weekly appearance on a local radio show and told KFXN-FM that he has not yet ruled out Peterson for the game on Sunday against Carolina.
Peterson was meeting with team doctors and athletic trainers to discuss his options, which include surgery to address the injury.
Peterson, the 2012 NFL MVP, was injured in the third quarter of Minnesota's 17-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night on a 5-yard run, his longest of the night. He needed crutches to exit U.S. Bank Stadium, but it does appear Peterson will be able to return at some point this season after initial fears that he tore his ACL.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk says the NFL fined the team's owners for not conforming to the league's majority ownership rules.
Strunk confirmed to The Tennessean after the Titans' 16-15 win in Detroit that the NFL levied the fine when she took over as controlling owner for her sister, Susie Adams Smith, in March 2015. The six-figure fine was reported by CBSSports.com.
She and her sister each own 33 percent of the franchise founded by their father, the late Bud Adams. The remaining third is split among other family members.
Strunk told The Tennessean, "We don't think there's anything wrong with our structure, so that's where we differ."
The NFL declined to comment on the fine.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten bus-loads of Army cadets attended funeral services for teammate and classmate Brandon Jackson, the sophomore cornerback remembered for his uplifting smile, quiet confidence and for a life filled with "promise and purpose."
Hundreds gathered to mourn Jackson, killed in a single-car crash, at the Greater Allen A.M.E Cathedral in Jamaica, Queens, not far from the St. Albans neighborhood where Jackson grew up. Among those who spoke were U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, football coach Jeff Monken and team captain and linebacker Andrew King.
The fatal accident occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, about 20 miles south of the West Point campus in Westchester County, according to police and the Academy. The crash, which remains under investigation, happened several hours after Army had defeated Rice in the Black Knights' home opener at Michie Stadium.
OLYMPICS
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian justice has blocked assets of the company that serves as the host broadcaster organization for the Olympic Games.
The decision impacts any financial resources, trucks, equipment and furniture used in Brazil by Spanish-based company Olympic Broadcasting Services, known as OBS.
The objective of Brazilian authorities is to assure "compensation for possible damages to workers hired by OBS", the ruling says. The company can still appeal the decision.
Investigators that moved the suit claim that OBS has to pay damages to overworked employees of its operations at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic and Paralympic Games, which ended on Sunday.
OBS is a company created by the International Olympic Committee in 2001. It produces and transmits live radio and television coverage of every sport from every venue.
BASEBALL
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — For sale: Tim Tebow jerseys, by the New York Mets.
There's an array of Tebow apparel being offered through the Mets' website, ranging from $29.99 for T-shirts to $119.99 for a replica big league jersey.
Tebow had his first workout with the Mets' instructional league team. He says he's aware the Mets were planning to sell shirts with his name on the back. Majestic, the uniform provider for Major League Baseball, tweeted an image of the jersey.
The Mets' site said two of the five offered Tebow items were among the current top sellers as of early Monday evening.
Tebow said his appearance at instructional league wasn't a stunt. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback has a book scheduled to be released next month.
