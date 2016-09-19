Most requested store now open at Gulfport Outlets

Customers often ask for stores they would like to shop at the Gulfport Premium Outlets, and on Monday one of those stores opened well ahead of the Christmas shopping season.
“One of the most requested stores is Levi’s,” said Pam Meinzinger, general manager of the outlets off U.S. 49 in Gulfport. “They have a very loyal customer,” she said.
Levi’s is knows for its quality and fit and epitomizes classic American style with its men's, women’s and young adult jeans, tops, trucker jackets and accessories.
Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in denim wear.
The new store is in Suite 265 on the north side of the shopping center, near Reebok and the VF Outlet that features Vanity Fair, Lee Wrangler for Her and Lee Wrangler. Meinzinger said shoppers like to shop similar stores in one area of Gulfport Premium Outlets, a Simon center.
“Our shoppers asked, and we listened,” said Rhonda Roberts, director of marketing and business development at the outlets. “Levi’s has been the most requested store to bring to the center, and we are pleased to offer this great new option to our guests.”
Comments