Kohl’s is hiring for the holidays

Kohl’s expects to hire more than 69,000 people nationwide for the Christmas holiday season.
The company said in a press release Monday that positions are available at the more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, Kohl's distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country and at Kohl's credit operations.
Kohl’s has a store at The Promenade in D’Iberville.
“Whether you’re looking to start a career in retail or make extra money for the holidays, Kohl’s is a great place to work with a culture of appreciation and opportunity,” said Ryan Festerling, Kohl’s executive vice president of human resources.
Seasonal employees at Kohl’s stores stock merchandise and assist customers on the sales floor and at the point of sale, the company said. They also help fill buy online, pick up in store orders from Kohls.com and fulfill online orders designated to ship from stores direct to Kohl’s customers.
Hiring began in August and most jobs will be filled by mid-November.
Details: KohlsCareers.com
