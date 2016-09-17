Survery shows Mississippi employers’ hiring plans

Some employers in Mississippi expect to hire at an upbeat pace through December, according to the Manpower Employment Outlook Survey.
Sixteen percent of the companies interviewed plan to hire more employees from October to December, the survey said, though 5 percent expect to reduce their payrolls. Another 75 percent expect to maintain their workforce levels and 4 percent are not certain of their hiring plans.
This yields a Net Employment Outlook of 11 percent, which is the percentage of employers expecting to hire minus the percentage of employers who expect to cut jobs.
“Hiring intentions are weaker compared to Q3 2016 when the Net Employment Outlook was 22 percent,” said Manpower spokeswoman Mary Helen Little. “The hiring pace is expected to slow down compared to one year ago, when the Net Employment Outlook was 16 percent.”
Job prospects for the rest of the year appear best in durable and nondurable goods manufacturing, transportation and utilities, professional and business services, education and health services, leisure and hospitality, and government. Employers in the “other services” category plan to reduce staffing levels, and hiring in construction, wholesale and retail trade, information, and financial activities is expected to remain unchanged.
Sun Herald
Job outlook for Mississippi
Increase staff
Decrease staff
Maintain levels
Don’t know
Q4 2016
16%
5%
75%
4%
Q3 2016
27%
5%
67%
1%
Q4 2015
18%
2%
80%
0%
Manpower
