Robin’s Nest in the Pass celebrates first year

A week-long first anniversary celebration is planned Monday through Saturday at Robin’s Nest in the Pass.
The gift shop at 255 Davis Ave., Pass Christian will feature artist demonstrations, music, daily anniversary specials on popular handmade jewelry collections and a book signing with Sally Ann Roberts, WWL- TV anchor in New Orleans and Dorothy’s sister.
Robin’s Nest in the Pass was named in honor of another sister, Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America” fame.
“Robin’s love for Pass Christian is expressed artistically in every way here at Robin’s Nest,” said Dorothy, an artist and designer.
The store also has gifts, pottery, woodwork, glassware, home decor, and art by local, regional and internationals artisans.
Sun Herald
