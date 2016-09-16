Ingalls adds another $19 million contract to its $135M month

Add a $19.1 million modification to a previously awarded contract and Ingalls Shipbuilding received four major contracts worth $135 million in the last 30 days.
The most recent award this week is for a $19.1 million contract modification for design acceleration on the U.S. Navy’s amphibious warfare ship replacement, known as LX(R). The contracting agency is the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., and work is expected to be completed by September 2017.
“This acceleration contract is extremely important for a shipbuilding program that is extremely important to this nation,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “The LX(R) program will continue a stable, hot production line of talented shipbuilders and a robust supplier base across this country. The competitive value that Ingalls brings to design and build these affordable, capable and survivable warships is essential to meet the missions of our Navy-Marine Corps team.”
In the original announcement on June 30, Ingalls was selected to perform most of the contract design work for LX(R) as part of the contract to build the amphibious assault ship LHA 8. Combined with a $13.7 million contract modification awarded on Aug. 26, Ingalls said in a press release it has received a total of $32.8 million for design efforts on the LX(R) program.
LX(R) will replace the Navy’s Harpers Ferry- and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ships and will use the same hull as the San Antonio (LPD 17) class. Ingalls has delivered 10 of the LPD 17 ships to the Navy, is currently building the 11th, Portland (LPD 27), and has received more than $258 million in advance procurement funding for the 12th, Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).
Other major contracts announced since Aug. 29 are:
▪ $14.1 million for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Ramage (DDG 61)
▪ $13.7 million contract for design of the U.S. Navy’s amphibious warfare ship replacement LX(R)
▪ $88.2 million contract from the U.S. Coast Guard for a ninth National Security Cutter
