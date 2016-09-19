Former Tulsan changed by time with Mother Teresa in Calcutta

Two weeks of working in Calcutta with Mother Teresa convinced former Tulsa woman Roseann Watkins that the woman was a saint, long before the Catholic Church recently canonized her.
Watkins, now working in the oil and gas industry in Colorado, said her time in India was "beautiful and extremely humbling, when you meet someone of that caliber and realize how insignificant you are, and how admirable she truly is."
Watkins said that Mother Teresa, now St. Teresa of Calcutta, treated everyone "like a loving grandmother," even drunken sailors who wandered into one of her homes.
She, and the sisters who worked with her, were "very kind and joyful with the patients."
"Before she was canonized, I believed she was a saint, just from her presence, her virtue, her love," said Watkins, who said she has personally experienced several miracles associated with Mother Teresa.
In one case, she told the Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2ctOzNZ ), she lent a medal she had received from Mother Teresa to a friend whose eyesight was failing, and his eyesight improved.
"His doctor was quite shocked," she said.
Watkins' trip to Calcutta fulfilled a dream she had had since she met Mother Teresa when she spoke in a Catholic Church in Michigan in 1977. Watkins was 11 at the time.
Twenty years later, Watkins was on a cruise ship as an employee of Commercial Financial Services in Tulsa when CFS founder Bill Bartmann sat down at her table and started asking people about their No. 1 wish.
She told him she wanted to work with Mother Teresa in Calcutta.
"Why don't you do it?" he said.
She said she couldn't afford the trip, couldn't afford to take the time off and couldn't leave her six children at home alone.
Bartmann said he would take care of all those details and told her to make plans to go.
In March 1997, just six months before Mother Teresa died, Watkins landed in Calcutta.
For two weeks she washed bedding and bandages, treated wounds, and did whatever else was needed for the most destitute people of Calcutta.
She worked side by side with Mother Teresa and conversed with her daily.
What has stayed with her all of the years since then?
"Mother Teresa always said, 'You have our own Calcutta in your home.' And sure enough, we have our own people to love and care for — mothers, dads, sisters, brothers — whether wealthy or poor.
"You don't have to go to Calcutta to live that example she gave us of God's love and acceptance of all people."
