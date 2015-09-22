Syrian refugee makes new life on Coast, but family remains in danger

The day before Ahmad Al-Kurdy left Syria, he sat with some friends in a cafeteria at Damascus University.
The previous day, bombs had fallen just outside the school. Later the same afternoon, one would fall directly on that cafeteria.
At 4 a.m. the following morning was the last time he saw his mother. He was 17 years old.
She cried as they said goodbye, but she shed tears every time Al-Kurdy or his brothers had walked out the door to go to school since the violence had started in 2012.
Al-Kurdy's father took him and an older brother into Lebanon. Almost a month later, the brothers said goodbye to their father for the final time as they crossed into Turkey.
Today, Al-Kurdy lives with his Waveland-born wife and young daughter in Diamondhead. He studies computer science at the University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.
His older brother is in the Netherlands. His parents and 15-year-old brother remain in Damascus.
In August, when he gets his green card, Al-Kurdy can apply to bring the rest of his family to the United States. But that will be only the start of a process that often takes years.
There's some hope but mostly there's fear -- and a lot of memories.
"It's been three years since I've seen them," he said of his family. "And actually, I don't know what would happen if something happened in Syria. Would I go back to Syria to see them? Or would I stay here and act like it didn't happen? I try not to think to that point. I don't know if they're going to make it to next year."
'Fear being born in you'
There was a day in early 2012 that Al-Kurdy said he would never forget.
A car was parked under a building near his family's home in Yarmouk, a once-bustling Damascus suburb filled with Palestinian refugees. With no windows and no ID, the car looked like it could contain explosives.
He and his family huddled in the bathroom -- a safe space -- for hours. Turns out the car had no explosives.
But the same day, a severed head in a box was delivered to the beheaded person's family.
"Since then, nothing was right," he said. "Everything changed. You saw it on people's faces. They were scared. Everybody just left."
After that, it seemed there was something every day -- murders, kidnappings, bodies and body parts turning up at front doors.
"We didn't believe it in the beginning because you wouldn't think any human would do it -- until you saw it," he said. "You feel the fear being born in you."
In May 2012, Al-Kurdy arrived at his neighborhood to find a scene out of an apocalypse movie. People were running, clutching children, screaming. Buildings were gone. Thousands were dead. That was the last time he saw that neighborhood.
Yarmouk still exists, though the situation there is dire. President Bashar al-Assad's regime has laid siege to the area, purportedly to contain militants associated with the so-called Islamic State group, leaving the remaining inhabitants without running water, without enough food and at the mercy of ISIS.
"We don't actually know who destroyed (the area)," Al-Kurdy said. "Some people say it's the government, some say it's ISIS and we are lost in between. And we don't actually care because we are getting killed by both of them."
A life in America
Al-Kurdy had completed a semester of architecture school at Damascus University. He wanted to continue his studies in the same subject in the U.S. But he decided the memories would be too much. He switched to computer science.
Though his brother settled in the Netherlands, Al-Kurdy wanted to come to the United States. He didn't give up hope through months spent in Turkey, a number of denied applications at the embassy and officials losing his paperwork.
He bought a plane ticket the same day the embassy finally mailed him approved travel documents.
The college sophomore arrived in New York in August 2013. He flew to New Orleans and a cousin picked him up and took him to Hattiesburg. He then moved to the Coast.
Feeling bad to have it so good
Al-Kurdy is going to school full-time and devoting his weekends to studying. He wants to earn A's but he also wants to graduate soon. He needs to support his wife and daughter, and knows he may soon be supporting his parents and brother as well.
His father, a civil engineer, can no longer work. His mother, a teacher, reports to school each day despite the bombs falling around her, but that won't last much longer. The apartment they've lived in since their home in Yarmouk was destroyed is expensive and they are running out of money.
"Even when you're here, you still feel bad for everything. If you want to go out to eat, you remember that your family can't. They can't afford it anymore," he said. "Everything is different. Even when you use electricity at home you feel bad because your mom and dad and little brother don't have it. This is where you have to fight it and try to enjoy your life here."
The one bright spot is his family has been able to use Skype to live-chat online with his daughter.
"She is not as comfortable with them as she is with her other grandparents because she's around (the other grandparents) all the time, but at least she knows them," Al-Kurdy said. "This is what I want. I'm scared that something will happen and my daughter won't be able to see them. Or that I won't be able."
10,000 refugees
This is the second time Al-Kurdy's family has become refugees. First they were Palestinian refugees in Syria, where Palestinians have found not a home but at least more acceptance than in many other Arab countries. Now they are looking for refuge anywhere else.
President Barack Obama recently announced the U.S. would accept 10,000 refugees from Syria. It has accepted 1,500 in the past four years. Officials also announced the cap on overall refugees would be increased from 70,000 to 100,000 by 2017.
The move has prompted the expected rebuke from some Americans and from public officials who have expressed concern ISIS militants or other terrorists could enter the country under the guise of seeking refuge.
It has also drawn criticism from human rights organizations that say the United States is not doing enough. Four million people have fled Syria since the conflict started and millions more have been displaced within the country. More than 300,000 are reported to have died.
The refugee crisis has drawn the public's gaze in recent months as hundreds of thousands attempt dangerous and expensive trips to reach Europe -- many dying or being killed during the attempt -- but millions more are stuck in refugee camps in neighboring Arab countries.
For Al-Kurdy, the announcement brought little reaction.
The people included in that 10,000 are likely those who have already applied for refugee status, people with means. Unless that number is increased and the time period extended, it likely won't help his family.
Suicide rather than torture
And Al-Kurdy's family, like many other Syrians, is starting to lose hope.
His mother told his younger brother if he is captured by ISIS he should kill himself rather than be tortured. Suicide is forbidden in Islam but she told him, "God will understand."
When people in Syria make plans, they've taken to prefacing statements with, "If we're still alive then," Al-Kurdy said.
"I don't think anybody who lived in Syria during that period until now, I don't think they have hope," he said.
Al-Kurdy has read the media perception of people like himself and his family -- and what's being said on social media -- and it's frustrating for him. "This is what (the terrorists) want -- fear -- and we're getting there," he said. "After everything, I don't think I could hurt a bug because I know how it feels (to be hurt)."
Comments