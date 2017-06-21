Tornado damage at Beauvoir in Biloxi

Damage at Beauvoir in Biloxi after a waterspout came ashore as Tropical Storm Cindy comes through the area.
Life vests can save a life

Vincent Harris with the Daphne, Alabama, Search & Rescue, talks about how important it is for everyone who is on the water to have a life vest on, and have other safety items aboard when on the water.

Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today

Mississippi State University architecture instructor David Perkes has won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to build a portable tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins that will serve as an ongoing reminder that the beaches were once segregated and the Coast civil rights leaders were among the first in the state to take a stand. Perkes said he hopes that spirit of making an effort to effect social change will continue.

Search for missing man now likely in recovery mode

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Chief of Marine Patrol Keith Davis talks about the search for Marc Cruso who fell from his fishing boat near Cat Island on Saturday. Davis said given the evidence, a rescue is unlikely at this point.

Hancock County woman reaches out to veterans with PTSD

Jeanne ‘Granny’ Graeser organizes boat cruises, fishing trips and parties for veterans and sponsors deployed troops through Soldiers’ Angels. Graeser didn’t have any experience working with veterans when she started, but she is known known as someone who is “making a difference.”