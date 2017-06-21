Tornado damage at Beauvoir in Biloxi

Two reindeer drew a small crowd in a Pass Christian neighborhood on Friday, June 16, 2017, during the filming of a commercial for Sanderson Farms. The reindeer came from Crystal Collection Reindeer in Lake Crystal, Minn.
Police in "Alexandria, Virginia said they were investigating a “multiple shooting” on June 14 amid reports from Fox News and others that shots were fired at a Congressional baseball practice involving Majority Whip Steve Scalise and his aides.
This footage shows a helicopter arriving on the scene.
Mississippi State University architecture instructor David Perkes has won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to build a portable tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins that will serve as an ongoing reminder that the beaches were once segregated and the Coast civil rights leaders were among the first in the state to take a stand. Perkes said he hopes that spirit of making an effort to effect social change will continue.
Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Chief of Marine Patrol Keith Davis talks about the search for Marc Cruso who fell from his fishing boat near Cat Island on Saturday. Davis said given the evidence, a rescue is unlikely at this point.
Jeanne ‘Granny’ Graeser organizes boat cruises, fishing trips and parties for veterans and sponsors deployed troops through Soldiers’ Angels. Graeser didn’t have any experience working with veterans when she started, but she is known known as someone who is “making a difference.”