After saving others, Pulse survivor struggles to save himself
Christopher Hansen is one of the most recognized survivors of the Pulse massacre. In the days following the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, major networks aired clips of Hansen carrying a victim away from Pulse. A year later Hansen continues to be a public face and advocate for the LGBTQ community, but Hansen, who lives by himself, admits he has not completely come to terms with what happened that night.
Video by Jessica Koscielniak/McClatchy
More Videos
5:07
After saving others, Pulse survivor struggles to save himself
0:26
Three-car crash in Gulfport
1:56
Galleria BMW opens in D'Iberville
1:10
Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
0:25
The judge warned them not to talk!
0:42
Shea Dobson next Ocean Springs mayor after huge upset
2:14
The baby vultures are growing. And they are very hungry.
1:40
What's it like being LGBTQ and living in the Deep South? Subscribe to our new podcast.
1:50
Gulf Coast LGBT+ Pride Day
1:55
St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family
2:41
The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force
0:47
Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
1:04
General offers condolences to family of Mississippi soldier killed in training accident