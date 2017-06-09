One person was sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Cowan-Lorraine Road Friday afternoon in Gulfport. The three vehicles were all southbound on Cowan-Lorraine when s Mazda CX7, a Mercedes ML 350 and a Nissan Rogue collided with each other. Southbound traffic on the road was delayed while police and paramedics worked the scene.
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
More Videos
0:26
Three-car crash in Gulfport
5:07
After saving others, Pulse survivor struggles to save himself
1:56
Galleria BMW opens in D'Iberville
1:10
Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
0:25
The judge warned them not to talk!
0:42
Shea Dobson next Ocean Springs mayor after huge upset
2:14
The baby vultures are growing. And they are very hungry.
1:40
What's it like being LGBTQ and living in the Deep South? Subscribe to our new podcast.
1:50
Gulf Coast LGBT+ Pride Day
1:55
St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family
2:41
The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force
0:47
Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale