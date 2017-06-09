Three-car crash in Gulfport

One person was sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Cowan-Lorraine Road Friday afternoon in Gulfport. The three vehicles were all southbound on Cowan-Lorraine when s Mazda CX7, a Mercedes ML 350 and a Nissan Rogue collided with each other. Southbound traffic on the road was delayed while police and paramedics worked the scene.