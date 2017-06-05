What's it like being LGBTQ and living in the deep south? Subscribe to our new podcast.

Out Here In America explores the lives of LGBTQ people who live in the deep south and smaller cities, instead of metropolitan areas with a culture of open-mindedness. Host Justin Mitchell aims to broaden the idea of what it means to be lesbian, gay, transgender and everything in between, in America. Video by Amanda McCoy/Sun Herald amccoy@sunherald.com
Boat fire near Horn Island

Local

Boat fire near Horn Island

A boat with three people on it caught fire and sank near Horn Island on Saturday, May 27, 2017. All three people aboard were rescued.

Four killed in Jackson County wreck

News

Four killed in Jackson County wreck

Four people were killed in a wreck on I-10 two miles west of exit 61 in Jackson County. A second wreck about a mile west of the fatal sent two people to the hospital.

Editor's Choice Videos