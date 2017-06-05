What's it like being LGBTQ and living in the deep south? Subscribe to our new podcast.
Out Here In America explores the lives of LGBTQ people who live in the deep south and smaller cities, instead of metropolitan areas with a culture of open-mindedness. Host Justin Mitchell aims to broaden the idea of what it means to be lesbian, gay, transgender and everything in between, in America.
Video by Amanda McCoy/Sun Herald
amccoy@sunherald.com
