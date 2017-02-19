Woman, 56, jumps on back of man attacking Baton Rouge police officer

A 56-year-old woman who spotted a man attacking a Baton Rouge police officer Sunday morning called police and then jumped on the attacker's back, helping protect the officer.
"I could see in his eyes he needed help," said Vickie Williams-Tillman. "You don't have time to think about it … I did what God needed me to do."
The officer had made a traffic stop just before 8 a.m. in the 8400 block of Harry Drive, finding drugs in the Albany man's vehicle, when the driver became aggressive, said BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely. The man, 28-year-old Thomas Bennett, grabbed the officer's baton and used it to repeatedly hit the officer in the head, McKneely said.
Williams-Tillman spotted the attack on her way to Sam's Club and Walmart. She rolled down her window, she said, and asked if the officer needed help. He didn't answer, but they made eye-contact, Williams-Tillman said. She called for more police assistance and then jumped on the attacker's back to help the officer.
Williams-Tillman was able to help the officer in holding off the assailant until backup arrived, McKneely said.
