Police officials paid thousands in overtime after ‘side trip’ to Vegas

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

2:02 Coast Muslims want terrorists kept out but without religious discrimination

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown