How to make a kid's Mad Hatter hat

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania, District Attorney Joel Smith and Violet Willis, cousin of 5-year-old murder victim Ja’Naya Thompson react to Alberto Garcia receiving the death penalty on Wednesday for her death and sexual assault.
A small fire in one of the classrooms at Hancock Middle School early Monday morning triggered a sprinkler that ran for around four hours, flooding the hallways and many of the classrooms. Hancock County School District Assistant Superintendent gives an update on the cleanup.