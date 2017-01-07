18 minutes apart, twins born in separate cities

Noah and Ethan Jones did not care if the roads in Bluff Hill, Alabama, were impassible Saturday morning — they were ready to meet their parents.
The twin boys made their arrival 18 minutes apart in a Hoover, Alabama, Fire and Rescue unit, according to a report from Al.com. Noah was born first in Hoover, the report said, and Ethan was born at 10:05 a.m. in the city of Pelham.
Suzanne and Greg Jones weren’t expecting Noah and Ethan to make their grand appearance for two more weeks, and the severe winter weather that moved through the South made roads to the hospital slick and dangerous.
Al.com reports Suzanne Jones and both twins are happy and healthy.
