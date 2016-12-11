26 miles of South Mississippi views at Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott talks about the Tarpon Club on Cat Island, and an ill-fated trip he and a friend once made to the island. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann announced at a press conference on Friday the purchase of 492 acres of the island by the state from BP.
Cindy Dantzler Hammond, her son, Philip Shearer and her sister Susan Dantzler Armagost recall their youth visiting family at the historic Redding house in Biloxi. The family gathered there to throw their mother a birthday party there.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Former Jackson County Sheriff's investigator Jimmy McAnnally describes scene where Stephen McGilberry and Chris Johnson killed four family members in 1994 when McGilberry was 16.
Murder victim's sister, Sherry Wright, speaks out about the resentencing of Stephen McGilberry on four counts of capital murder. McGilberry was 16 when he beat four people to death with a baseball bat. Now 37, he is eligible for resentencing after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.