News

December 1, 2016 12:07 PM

Have you seen this 93-year-old woman?

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

A Silver Alert has been issued for 93-year-old Martha Nelson of Hattiesburg.

She was last seen Nov. 11 on Golf Court Road in Hattiesburg, said Warren Strain, spokesman for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

She is 5-feet-3, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Family members reported she has a medical condition that may impair her judgment, Strain said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

Gautier man rolls through Christmas

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos