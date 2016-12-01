Have you seen this 93-year-old woman?

A Silver Alert has been issued for 93-year-old Martha Nelson of Hattiesburg.
She was last seen Nov. 11 on Golf Court Road in Hattiesburg, said Warren Strain, spokesman for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
She is 5-feet-3, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Family members reported she has a medical condition that may impair her judgment, Strain said.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments