December 1, 2016 12:04 PM

The worst place to live? This list says it’s Mississippi

By Jeff Clark

Which state is the worst in which to live? Well, according to a list complied by 24/7 Wall Street, the Magnolia State is at the bottom of the list — literally.

Mississippi was ranked 50th in the website’s list of places to live in America.

24/7 Wall Street reports that Mississippi is at the bottom because it is the poorest state in the nation, with a poverty rate of 22 percent. Other factors include the lowest life expectancy (74.5 years) in the U.S., a median household income of $40,953 and its large percentage of people without health insurance.

West Virginia was ranked 49, followed by Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.

The list’s best place to live was Massachusetts.

24/7 Wall Street is a Delaware-based internet news and opinion company.

