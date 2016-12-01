The worst place to live? This list says it’s Mississippi

Which state is the worst in which to live? Well, according to a list complied by 24/7 Wall Street, the Magnolia State is at the bottom of the list — literally.
Mississippi was ranked 50th in the website’s list of places to live in America.
24/7 Wall Street reports that Mississippi is at the bottom because it is the poorest state in the nation, with a poverty rate of 22 percent. Other factors include the lowest life expectancy (74.5 years) in the U.S., a median household income of $40,953 and its large percentage of people without health insurance.
West Virginia was ranked 49, followed by Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.
The list’s best place to live was Massachusetts.
24/7 Wall Street is a Delaware-based internet news and opinion company.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments