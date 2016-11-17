Grandma tries to put baby into crib and falls

This grandma was trying to put her sleeping baby into her crib. She's not tall enough to reach over so she used a stool. However, she lost her balance and fell into the crib with the baby.
AP

Military News

Destroyer John Finn (DDG 113) Successfully Completes Acceptance Trial

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States’ military strategy. The guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

Crime

Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

Ryan Hyer is distributing "Justice for Cheyenne" stickers in South Mississippi to help keep the memory of his daughter, Cheyenne Hyer, alive. Cheyenne died in September after her mother, Cassie Barker, allegedly left her in a police car unattended for five hours.

Editor's Choice Videos