In New Orleans, a protester named Blue Velvet burns Trump effigy

A group of protesters challenging the election of Donald Trump took to Lee Circle on Wednesday for demonstrations.
The protest, which was organized on Facebook, swelled as many chanted and spoke out against the president-elect. Many carried signs, some of which carried graphic language, as the protests ran for the better part of an hour.
At one point, an effigy of Trump was burned at Lee Circle. At about 7 p.m., the group began to march toward the French Quarter
To keep up with this story throughout the night, visit The New Orleans Advocate’s website.
