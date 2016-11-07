Why a Baton Rouge cop is suing Black Lives Matter organization

A Baton Rouge police officer who lost teeth and suffered other injuries during a protest outside police headquarters four days after the deadly police shooting of Alton Sterling filed a federal lawsuit Monday against a prominent Black Lives Matter activist and the national organization.
The officer, identified in the suit only as John Doe "for his protection," claims he was struck in the face by a piece of concrete or similar rock-like item hurled at officers. He is seeking damages.
The injured officer alleges that Black Lives Matter managing member DeRay Mckesson, of Baltimore, staged and organized the July 9 protest on behalf of the organization.
The suit alleges the defendants "and their membership" looted a nearby Circle K convenience store and threw full water bottles taken from the store at the officers.
"When the Defendants ran out of the water bottles … , a member of Black Lives Matter … then picked up a piece of concrete or similar rock like substance and hurled (it) into the police that were making arrests," the suit states.
Mckesson and the group, according to the suit, "conspired to violate the law by planning to block a public highway." That highway was the intersection of Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard where Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters is located.
For more of this story, visit The Advocate’s website.
Comments