Veterans speak out at Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care Systems town hall meeting in Biloxi. The forum allowed veterans to speak about problems they have encountered and offered people to help them find solutions.
Gulfport High student Garrett Waldrop surprised his girlfriend, Samantha Bell, with a special homecoming invite. Bell has been battling leukemia and even though she's currently in remission she has to go to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans four or five days a week for chemotherapy. Waldrop's special invite was a way to cheer her up on a day she was home in Gulfport.