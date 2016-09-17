‘We’re going to put ropes around Andrew Jackson ... to take him down’

A New Orleans activist group is threatening to pull down the city’s most recognizable statue in response to what members claim are unreasonable delays in removing four other monuments honoring Confederate leaders and a 19th century white supremacist militia.
Take ’Em Down NOLA says it will attempt to topple the statue of Andrew Jackson during a protest later this month in Jackson Square. Legal delays have kept the other statues — honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis, Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard, and a militia known as the White League — standing nine months after the City Council authorized their removal.
“We’re going to go to Jackson Square. We’re going to put ropes around Andrew Jackson and we’re going to take him down off his pedestal,” Take ’Em Down organizer and longtime civil rights activist Malcolm Suber said during a forum the group held Thursday.
The demonstration, scheduled for Sept. 24, will come a few days before judges on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals are scheduled to hear arguments over whether to lift an order that halted the removal of the monuments.
“The key is we’re not going to wait,” Take ’Em Down organizer Angela Kinlaw said. “The city has taken plenty of time to make a decision. But the people are ready to move. ”
It’s not clear how serious or successful any attempt to remove the Andrew Jackson statue would be.
For more of this story, visit The New Orleans Advocate’s website.
Comments