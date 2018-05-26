Here are fun things to do on the Mississippi Coast when it's raining outside

When there's rainy weather on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, waterparks, golf courses and the beach aren't an option.

But that doesn't mean everyone needs to stay home when there are so many museums and indoor attractions for adults and children in South Mississippi.

Here are some ideas:

Fun and games

▪ Jump into the fun at indoor trampoline parks — Mullet Hop on Mallett Road off Sangani Boulevard in D'Iberville ($13 for adults, $10 for kids for 1 hour) and Altitude Trampoline Park at 9444 U.S. 49 in Gulfport ($12.95 for first hour).

▪ Escape to Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, with its more than 200 arcade games and a prize redemption center, along with an zipline roller coaster, ropes courses for adults and kids, a 68-foot volcano climbing wall to scale plus virtual baseball and golf. While the kids play, the adults can sip a frozen umbrella drink. (Pay as you go)

▪ Adults and kids create a hurricane, dive to the bottom of the sea and take in a 3D movie at Infinity Science Center in Hancock County. ($8 for kids age 4-13, $15 for adults).

▪ Along with shopping, Edgewater Mall in Biloxi offers a carousel ride while the older kids and adults take on the adjacent climbing wall or challenge gamers across the country at Play Live Nation.

▪ Kids and adults play and learn together at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport. ($10 for adults and children age 1+; $6 on Sundays. Free admission on last Friday of the month, including May 25, from 5-8 p.m.)

▪ A rainy day may not be the best time to visit Ocean Adventures in Gulfport, but there is plenty of fun under cover at the Dolphin & Sea Lion Arena, the Ray Pool where visitors can swim with the rays and at the touch pools where they can pet a crab, a snake or an alligator. ($14 adults, $12 children ages 3-12)

Roll and bowl

▪ Laser Maze, bowling and arcade games are indoor fun at Big Play Entertainment Center in Biloxi. Or play Hero's Laser Tag in Gulfport day or night as you take on one of the multi-missions. ($5 for one game, $15 for six games, $18 for unlimited.)

▪ Other places to bowl are Cypress Lanes in D'Iberville, Park Ten Lanes in Diamondhead and Spanish Trail Lanes in Gautier.

▪ Roller skating is a fun way for families to burn off energy on a rainy weekend. Head for In the Zone at Ocean Springs ($4 plus $2 skate rentals) Golden Gate Skating Center in D'Iberville ($3.50-$7).

Get wet & go wild

▪ The waterpark is indoors at Kroc Center Mississippi Gulf Coast, 575 Division St, Biloxi, so even with tropical weather outside the kids can have fun on the waterslides, lazy river and the zero entry pool. ($10 per person for 2 hours, children 2 and under free.)

▪ You may not want to go on a swamp tour this weekend, but at Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point, families can learn about birds and animals. ($8 adults, $5 children 12 and under). Or get close to nature at the Scranton Nature Center in Pascagoula. ($2 adults, $1 children)

Grown up fun

▪ Check out the latest summer blockbuster at one of the Coast's movie theaters.

▪ Escape the weather and solve the mystery at one of the Coast escape rooms. New to Scarlet Pearl Casino in D'Iberville is "You'll Float Too," where players have 60 minutes to escape Pennywise the Clown in the locked Columns Room ($20). Other mysteries are at Escape This Biloxi ($20), which is offering a 25 percent military discount May 25-26, Hint Hunter Puzzle Rooms in Diberville ($15-$25) and Locked Up in Ocean Springs ($20).

▪ Visit MS Gulf Coast provides a listing of brewery tours on the Coast, where adults can taste local beers and see how they're made.

▪ Inside the Coast casinos, crab leg buffets and headline entertainment, dueling piano bars (free admission) at Beau Rivage and Palace casinos.

Free for all

▪ Take the kids on Saturday to the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport to see the model train displays and the creations made with nearly 1 million Legos. Admission is free although donations help support the museum.

▪ When the rain is coming down and the budget is tight, you still have options for affordable fun. The Biloxi Visitors Center is Trip Advisor's top rated thing to do in the city, with its self-guided tour of history displays and continuous showings of the 10-minute "We are Biloxi" film that will make people forget, at least temporarily, it's raining outside.