Dive into the "new" Infinity Science Center

A brief look at some of the new interactive exhibits that are part of the $9.8 million expansion at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. Infinity now has Earth and space galleries that will appeal to children and adults.
A moment of peace on Horn Island

The Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs hosted an excursion to Horn Island on May 14-15. SunHerald assistant editor Lauren Walck tagged along and captured these photos and video. Music provided by staff writer Wesley Muller.