Dive into the "new" Infinity Science Center

A brief look at some of the new interactive exhibits that are part of the $9.8 million expansion at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. Infinity now has Earth and space galleries that will appeal to children and adults.
The Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs hosted an excursion to Horn Island on May 14-15. SunHerald assistant editor Lauren Walck tagged along and captured these photos and video. Music provided by staff writer Wesley Muller.
Single mom Jennifer Linzey thought she was hiring a licensed contractor for a $30,000 remodel of her Ocean Springs home, but she learned the hard way that Shaun Dennison has no Mississippi license and was previously fined for working without one.
David Potts Sr., 93, is one of the last surviving Montford Marines. He talks about being one of the first black marine and the discrimination and racism he encountered. Potts served during World War II in the Pacific.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explains the process of how coaches project players weights. Smart explained it is not an exact science and used former NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb to illustrate that.
Steady rains have caused the National Weather Service to put Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties under Flood Watch until 11 a.m. Sunday and issue Flood Advisories for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Power outages have been reported.
Jorden Blosser is graduating from Pass Christian High. He's the first out transgender student to do so. His journey was difficult at times, but he's graduating with honors and a full ride to a prestigious private college in Kentucky.