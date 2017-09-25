Rome resources

Rome is remarkably walkable, with delights – art, ancient ruins, great food – at every turn. You could easily enjoy days of aimless wandering. But for targeted strikes, I followed the advice of these great resources:
City Secrets, Rome: This unusual guide book is a compilation of insider tips from an eclectic mix – architects, authors, scholars, art curators – organized by neighborhoods. It led to many hidden gems.
Blue Guide, Rome: At times, I have found Blue Guides oppressive with their in-depth dissections of art, architecture and archaeology. In Rome, where history runs deep and nearly every church holds treasures, I turned to it again and again.
Elizabeth Minchilli: An American-turned-Roman (a fortune of marriage), Minchilli shares her knowledge through books including "Eating Rome," her blog "Elizabeth Minchilli in Rome," and an app, "Eat Italy." She also offers private tours and culinary experiences in the city and beyond. Plan ahead; I tried to book a wine-and-cheese day trip to Orvieto, but her schedule was full. Still, we ate quite well following her suggestions.
