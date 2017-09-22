Oosterschelde, a ship from the Netherlands, is one of the confirmed tall ships coming to the Gulf Coast in April with Tall Ships America.
Tall Ships sailing to Gulf Coast for the first time

By Mary Perez

September 22, 2017 11:32 AM

They are a majestic site most people have seen only in pictures, and next spring for the first time, Tall Ships America will sail into four Gulf Coast ports.

The Tall Ships Challenge Series of races and port festivals begins in Texas April 5 and ends in Florida more than three weeks later. The schedule includes:

Galveston,Texas: April 5-8

Pensacola: April 12-15

New Orleans: April 19-22

St. Petersburg, Florida: April 26-29

Tall Ships America is a non-profit organization launched in 2001 and based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Typically thousands of spectators line the ports to see the Tall Ships sail in, then go aboard for a look at the ships and to speak to the crew.

The Pensacola News Journal reported this week that seven traditionally rigged sailing ships will be coming to the Gulf. Four docked ships can be boarded and toured. Tickets will be available to go out on the water for an hour sail on the other three ships.

Erin Short, Tall Ships Challenge manager, said The flagship of the fleet will be the Elissa, which will be recreating a journey it made from Galveston to Pensacola in 1886.

