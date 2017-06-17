A shortfin mako shark.
June 17, 2017 12:50 PM

People were swimming on the beach in Gulf Shores. Then a shark swam by.

By Justin Mitchell

Some swimmers and beach visitors in Gulf Shores didn’t have to wait for Shark Week to have a close encounter with a shark.

People swimming and soaking up the sun on a Gulf Shores beach were startled when they saw a shark swimming very close to the shore.

Kayla Rotenberry Blanks posted a video of the shark on Facebook, and it has since gone viral.

One person was just inches from the shark as it swam along the shoreline, Blanks said on Facebook.

Blanks urged people to respect sharks in their home and to be aware of their surroundings while taking a swim.

Justin Mitchell

