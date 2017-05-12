Want a One Coast car tag? You better order it before it’s too late

Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast executive director Renee Areng on Friday said time is running out for those hoping to purchase the recently unveiled One Coast vehicle tag.
“If you want to reserve one of the car tags, you need to do so by Monday, May 15,” Arang said. “You can do this by paying for them online.”
However, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, who brought the car tag idea to fruition, said all hope is not lost if the tags are not ordered by Monday.
“We have almost met our goal of the people needed to pre-order the tag to make it a reality — we are about two-thirds of the way there,” Hewes said. “If we don’t have enough people by Monday, we have to wait until October, so if you want one, go online and make your reservation for one by Monday.”
The tags are $31 paid by check or $32.25 if paying by PayPal, with the processing fee included. From each tag, $24 will go to the nonprofit Tourism Fund, which supports and enhances “the tourism efforts of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast by promoting and advancing tourism on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and making recommendations for grants that support these events and tourism efforts,” according to information provided by Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The tag was approved by the state’s Legislature in April.
The charge for the tag is in addition to the regular charged tax for a license plate. Tag registration dates will remain the same as your current tag; this payment will be for the specialty tag and is not an annual renewal.
“If you get one, you can tag your current tag in and swap it for another the One Coast tag,” Areng said. “It’s a good thing for the Coast because some of the money is used to promote tourism.”
Adele Lyons, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce director, said the car tag is a bargain.
“We’re only talking about $31,” Lyons said. “You can find that money in the cushions of your couch.”
Tags can be purchased at https://www.gulfcoast.org/one-coast-tag.
Sun Herald reporter Tammy Smith contributed to this report.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments