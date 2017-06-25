The heart is strong, even if the packaging is faded

I wrote this many years ago, but it is just as true today as then and since we have so many birthdays … I need to take a class.
It’s a wrap.
Well, not quite. My hands have gone limp with anxiety even thinking about the whole wrapping thing.
I’ve bought the gifts, a whole lot of wrapping paper, ribbon and tags. The only thing left to do is get some tape and the energy to begin. Wrapping is not my gift, no pun intended.
My kids were totally embarrassed growing up. When they took gifts to friend’s parties, everyone knew who brought the gift. I’d usually get caught waiting until the last minute. There would be no wrapping paper to be found.
So I’d scramble around trying to find a substitute. Usually the newspaper’s cartoon page was the winner. It was a poor attempt at, “that’s a wrap.”
Everyone else’s presents looked like a pro spent hours locating the perfect bows, cute little accessories to make a perfect presentation. That’s a wrap worthy of praise.
I tried, y’all. When I was younger I would get the store’s gift wrapper to slap some paper and ribbon on the package, but by the time I’d get it home, odds were the kids would had squished the thing. I might even have spilled coffee and well, you know.
Now that my children are grown, I’m determined to put a prettier slant on my gift-wrapping. I’m going to strive to bring on the bling and wrap my gifts with a flair.
You might ask, how in the world is this a “that’ll preach” moment. Well, what’s in the box is the most important thing. All the bling in the world, all the bows and bells can’t change the contents. So, I think that what truly matters is what’s inside.
I know that God is interested in what’s in the heart. Scripture says… “For the Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”
Even though our packaging fades with time, and we aren’t wrapped as tight as we used to be; I am so thankful that we can say with the Apostle Paul, Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day…”
Thank goodness for God’s gift wrapping, Isaiah says is best… “I delight greatly in the Lord; my soul rejoices in my God. For he has clothed me with garments of salvation and arrayed me in a robe of his righteousness…” Now, that my friends is a wrap. Pass the tape please.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correpsondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
