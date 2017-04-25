Five things to know about Lewis Kihneman’s ordination

Louis F. Kihneman III will be ordained and installed as the fourth Bishop of Biloxi on Friday.
The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in downtown Biloxi. Vespers will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and will be by invitation only.
Here are five things you need to know about the ordination.
There is no available seating for the public. Nativity’s sanctuary is small, and attendance is by invitation only.
The event will be televised. Both EWTN and WLOX will broadcast the ordination live, and EWTN will record and rebroadcast the event at 11 p.m. Central on Friday.
The public is invited to the reception. The reception will be held at The Slavonian Lodge, 159 Maple Street, Biloxi, and will start around 4:30 p.m.
The ordination was postponed. Bishop-elect Kihneman had to have surgery for diverticulitis; the original ordination date was Feb. 17, his birthday.
He’s the fourth Bishop of Biloxi. Previous bishops are Joseph Howze (1977 to 2001), Thomas Rodi (2001 to 2008) and Roger Morin (2009 to 2016). All three previous bishops are expected to be at the ordination.
About the bishop-elect
Name: Louis Kihneman III
Born: Feb. 17, 1952, Lafayette, Louisiana
Ordained to traditional diaconate: March 26, 1977, Corpus Christi, Texas
Ordained as priest: Nov. 18, 1977, Corpus Christi, Texas
Assignments
▪ Parochial vicar, San Isidro Labrado Parish, Artega, Mexico, 1977
▪ St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Robstown, Texas, 1978 to 1980
▪ Christ the King Parish, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1980 to 1981
▪ Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1981 to 1983
▪ Pastor, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Alice, Texas, 1983 to 1986
▪ Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Rockport, Texas, 1993 to 2011
▪ Pastor, St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2014 to present
Named bishop elect: Dec. 16, 2016
Ordained as bishop: April 28, 2017, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral, Biloxi, Mississippi
