Pride goeth before . . . the last word

The last word.
That might aptly describe a major personality flaw. It can fray at the fabric of a world or it can be downright funny when you get to thinking about it. There is just the slightest possibility I might have a touch. I talk a lot and it seems I like to have the last word. Would have made a great debater, y’all.
Do any of you suffer with my issue? Have you ever found yourself going on and on trying to explain why you are correct in all your assumptions?
It’s a given in my world. I received a gift for my birthday that embraces the love of the final say. It was a game called, “The Last Word.” I laughed my head off.
I haven’t played the game yet, but y’all, I sure do live the game. The other day, my husband and I were driving down the road and I made the comment that a friend of ours lived on the same road. He very quietly and kindly said, “I believe you turn on that road to get to their house.”
I said, “No. No, I am positive they lived on this road. I gave a Tupperware party at their home 30 years ago.” He has learned to secretly roll his eyes and let me think I’m right.
But I’m like a dog with a bone. I argue my correctness and in this instance I would not let it go. I had the poor man thinking I was crazy because he knew he was right.
Sunday rolled around and as life would have it the young girl who had grown up in the house in question was standing in front of me. Here was my chance to validate my “last word” on the whole conversation.
“Honey, y’all lived on this road, didn’t you?”
To my shock, “No ma’am, we lived around the corner. You turn off that road.” Arrgh.
God teaches me lessons, often. He teaches me like this, loudly. I’ve learned that pride goes before a fall. That’ll preach. Before I speak, before I get mixed up in anything because “I am sure” I’m right, I need to have a plumb line. That for me is God’s word, the Scripture. Psalm 119: l1 “Your word I have treasured in my heart, That I may not sin against You.” He does not change. Earth changes, but God and His Word stand sure! — Browning
I am so thankful I am not the final authority. I can be wrong. I make mistakes. That’s a last word of which I am certain. So, y’all, I am blessed to know God is faithful even when I am not. “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” 1 John 1:9.
Now, that’s a good word, y’all.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
