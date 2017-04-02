Nothing like a fresh-laundered spirit

Sniff, sniff. That’s been my world as of late. Had a little sinus surgery so I am now much more aware of a bad habit of mine.
I like a good scent; hence I’m an allergy prone person’s worse nightmare. There are plug-in’s puffing their fragrance throughout the house. Those stick things are in bottles of fragrant oil and there are spritzes of cleaning products wafting down the hall.
So, I’m not happy if I pick up a wet sponge that’s been lingering too long in the sink or towel that’s not made it to the washing machine. Stinky stuff.
I’ve sure found out the hard way that one has to be really quick on the draw when it comes to putting freshly washed clothes into the dryer these days. I thought I was pretty good about keeping up with those things. Then came that awful day when my nose began to do funny things.
We had put on our freshly laundered T-shirts. We were ready to go out when we began to sniff and sniff again. Then wondering if it was just me I began a covert operation of trying to figure out if I had been out in the sun too long. My husband looked at me and said, “Do we smell funny?”
Glad it wasn’t only me, I fessed up, “I must have left the clothes in the washer too long.”
Here’s another smelly situation. Does your nose go crazy when you walk by one of those outdoor trashcans that has been sitting in the sun too long? In this wonderful steamy heat it’s not going to be a fragrant offering. A wonderful speaker, Janie Walters talks about kicking the trash to the curb. Get rid of stinking stuff quickly.
Now why in the world am I airing my trash and dirty laundry, y’all?
There is a “that’ll preach” in the stench. It’s been said when we get into tight spots we are like a wet sponge. When we get squeezed what’s going to come out? Will it be stinky stuff or a sweet fresh fragrance?
Our lives can sure hang onto some lingering stink. Anger, jealousy, resentment left to sit and heat up can become a horrible odor in our lives. It’s plain putrid when it simmers and isn’t dealt with quickly and we aren’t very pleasant to be around.
Let’s keep our lives washed and aired out and above may the sweet fragrance of loving others fill our lives. One of my favorite reminders of how to have that fresh laundered spiritual walk comes from the book of Ephesians: “Therefore be imitators of God as dear children. And walk in love, as Christ also has loved us and given Himself for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling aroma.” Ephesians 5:1-2
Here’s to a sweet smellin’ day, y’all.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
Comments