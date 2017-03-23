They worked every Monday to make their own Stations of the Cross

It took a whole year to create the first one — a single church member working alone.
Then the Rev. Ann Kaufman came on board with encouragement, and others stepped up to help.
The project moved right along, so this Lenten season, Wesley United Methodist Church on Old Spanish Trail has its own Stations of the Cross made by its own members.
They are 14 stained glass pieces that measure 1 foot-by-1 1/2 feet, each on the front of a box containing lights that shine through the glass.
Every one we did, the farther we got along, we were like ‘wow.’
Wesley United member Patty Bryars
Wesley United is holding services for the Stations in the evening, so that ambient light doesn’t disrupt the effect.
“Stained glass is meant to be looked at with light shining through,” member Patty Bryars said. “And they couldn’t be installed in the windows, so we created the boxes. It works.”
Stations of the Cross, or the Way of the Cross, depicts Jesus Christ on the day of his crucifixion and the journey toward that. The Lenten services includes accompanying prayers at each stop.
The light coming through Wesley United’s stained glass pieces is on a string of LED lights in the box. Each box has a switch for illumination. Member Don Leo built the boxes.
Bryars had the original inspiration for the project and some expertise in stained glass. As the project began to pick up steam this past year, she held workshops every Monday at her home in Ocean Springs.
It finally came down to five or six real faithfuls who stuck with it.
“I don’t know how we got it done,” she said.
Some members would come and do the important task of selecting pieces of glass from the piles that could be used for grass or sky. They selected pieces with grain that looked like wood or ones with texture that would make a good stone pathway.
Others helped put the puzzle of each picture together.
Kaufman and Bryars said the density of glass mattered as well as texture when creating the art pieces.
The images at each station are simplified and have clear, clean lines. The piece has a color progression — the sky gets darker in each picture.
The robe on Jesus stays the same throughout, but the glass used for his face looks blood-streaked as the Stations of the Cross move closer to his death.
Bryars said the glass with red streaks was a real godsend and she was grateful for it. The final product hangs on the walls of the sanctuary. The pastor hand-lettered the plaques that denote each station.
“Every one we did,” Bryars said, “the farther we got along, we were like ‘wow.’”
Lenten schedule for Stations of the Cross at Wesley United Methodist Church, 8900 Old Spanish Trail, Ocean Springs:
- Sunday, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — self-guided
- April 2, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — self guided
- April 9, 6:30 p.m. — congregational
- April 13, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — self guided
