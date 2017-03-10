New date set for ordination of fourth bishop of Biloxi

The Diocese of Biloxi has set a new date for the ordination of Louis F. Kihneman III as the fourth bishop of Biloxi.
The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. April 28 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in downtown Biloxi, the seat of the diocese.
Vespers, or evening prayers, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 .
The ordination was originally scheduled for Feb. 17, but was postponed because Kihneman had to have surgery for diverticulitis.
Pope Francis named Kihneman to serve as the fourth Bishop of Biloxi on Dec. 16, 2016.
Kihneman said during the formal introduction in December 2016 that he recalled visiting the Coast as a child.
“I used to spend the summers down here when I was a child and I would go to camp and go water skiing,” he said. “After all of these years, I’m glad to be back here.”
Kihneman said his first goal as the diocese’s new bishop will be to immerse himself in the community.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the people down here and getting to know them,” he said.
As head of the Diocese of Biloxi, Kihneman will oversee 42 parishes in 17 counties, including Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. He also will be involved in the decision-making for several Catholic schools in the diocese, including Our Lady Academy in Bay St. Louis, St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi, Resurrection High School in Pascagoula and Sacred Heart High School in Hattiesburg.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy.
Comments