‘If God is real, then what?’ Church hosts IF:Gathering for women.

South Mississippi women can join tens of thousands worldwide who are participating in IF:Gathering 2017, with a two-day conference on social justice issues at Coast Life Church in Gulfport.
Coast Life sponsors the local gathering March 10-11 with videotaped speakers from the recent IF conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma. More than 44,000 women watched the recent conference simultaneously via live-stream, which included speakers talking about the issues of human trafficking and prostitution.
Local gatherings, such as the one in Gulfport, show videos of conference speakers and include tabletop discussions, worship and food.
This year’s focus is on how to experience the power of God as he does big things through simple acts of faith, as shown by the early church in the book of Acts, said Michelle Watson, who leads Coast Life’s women’s group and is the wife of the pastor, DeWayne Watson.
Watson said IF:Gathering became a global women’s ministry based on the question of, “If God is real, then what?”
“With a variety of cultures and denominations represented, these women hold one thing in common: they want to live like God is real,” she said.
Woman ages 16 and up are invited to the Coast Life Gathering. Tickets are $15 each. Child care is provided March 10 only for ages 6 months to 10 years old.
Coast Life meets at the Knight Nonprofit Foundation Center, 91175 Seaway Road, near Mississippi 605.
Check-in for session one begins at 6 p.m. March 10 and includes desserts and coffee. Session one runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. On March 11, the conference runs from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., with lunch provided.
Register at Coastlifechurch.net. For details, call 228-731-8315.
This is Coast Life’s second year to host an IF gathering.
More than 1 million women in 50 countries have participated in the gatherings, according to the IF:Gathering website, www.IFgathering.com.
