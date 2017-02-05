Some things are worth sticking and some things aren’t

Stickers and labels. I can’t get them off, and I can’t put them on well.
Have you ever gotten home with the perfect gift and the sticker is stuck on with glue especially made to aggravate and remain? I have found if I ever get a piece of the price tag to pull off it grabs hold of my fingers and hangs on for dear life.
It doesn’t matter how hard I shake my hand or rub my fingers together I’m stuck. When I attempt to finish removing the final remnants of the price tag, it’s been such a fight I’m worn out and ready for some chocolate.
My husband will tell you as bad as I am at getting those stubborn little suckers off, I am much worse at putting a vinyl sticker on something. It’s just not my best talent.
Once when we bought a travel sticker to go on the window of the car, I got in such a hurry I applied to the wrong side of the window. You ask, “How can that happen.” Well, just believe me, it can.
I think I left the part you were supposed to dispose of on the window and threw the actual letters in the trash. Anyway, you couldn’t even see anything that resembled a decal through the window.
Another time I took out the license tag sticker and didn’t read the instructions and put it in the wrong spot with a crease down the middle. I was so thankful when the year was over and I could redeem myself.
Don’t let me near children’s toys that require cute decals for headlights or decoration because no telling where the headlights will end up. Poor kids might have to drive their car backwards or upside down depending on where things land. That probably is a vast exaggeration, but I do feel label placing is a major fail if things aren’t perfectly aligned, have no creases and aren’t perfectly placed.
I think it’s because on the whole I don’t like labels that stick. That’ll preach.
Have you ever known someone who got labeled because of a silly haircut, body shape, the way they speak? Have you ever been that someone that’s been stuck like glue with a label? Have you been that person who has hurriedly branded someone with a sticker? Wrongly position, creased and ugly…the person becomes unreadable because you just see the label and not the person. When God looks at us with saving grace, the label changes. No more black sheep, no more worthless, only loved.
God came to give us newness of life. The old has passed away and the new has come. Grace should be written on our foreheads. The label reading, “precious in His sight.”
As believers, as people who live what they believe we should be known as Eph 4:2-3 people… “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” Now, let that one stick.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
Comments