Inspire Me lunch will feature Kandi Farris

Popular Sun Herald columnist Kandi Anderson Farris will be the special guest speaker at the Inspire Me lunch presented by Ron Meyers Ministries.
The luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Lunch, provided by Newk’s, is $12, or for those who prefer not to eat, the presentation is free.
“This will be our third Inspire Me lunch,” said Jessica Bartels, director of The Promoter at Ron Meyers Ministries. “Bobby Mahoney was at our first one, then Brent Warr. We’re starting out 2017 with Kandi Farris.”
The purpose of the Inspire Me lunches, she said, is “inspiration, laughter and faith.
“For example, Bobby Mahoney talked about his mother and how she inspired him,” Bartels said.
Farris is a freelance correspondent and speaker on faith and values.
To register to attend and to pay for lunch, go to ThePromoter.org/inspire; payment can be made through the website or at the door.
