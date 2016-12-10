Be content with what is on your side of the fence

Stuck?
Cooper and I were headed down the winding road to church when he spotted a beautiful white horse. The horse had several hoofed friends, many acres to feed on and he seemingly should have been satisfied.
I probably wouldn’t have noticed, but Cooper was quick to point out, “That’ll preach.”
As we passed, the horse looked up, his head stuck between the fence rails probably because he sought what must have looked like a better meal on the outside of the fence. Why is it we always seek something just outside of where we are living?
I got tickled because the horse reminded me of a time my daughter and I decided to take a ride on a dune buggy. We were out on lush green farmland with a well-worn path snaking its way to the pond.
No one else wanted to ride with me because, well I am usually directionally challenged and I tend to talk with my hands. Both of these things are unfavorable when driving a vehicle, but I promised I would stick to the road and keep my hands on the wheel.
It was exhilarating as we whizzed up and down hills. It was pretty picturesque. The cows were lazily grazing and the horses were down by the pond getting a drink. The wind was blowing our hair and our laughter was caught in the air. All was right with the world.
We should have been content with keeping to the plan. Stay the course and enjoy a road well-travelled, but my youngest daughter decided to veer from her usually very steady ways. She said, “Mama, look how green it is over there. Let’s go!”
There was the middle of the cow pasture…need I say more? We happened to race over a very large cow paddy and what was worse, it flew up in my baby’s face. You can’t stage stuff like that and you sure can’t get a reaction like that many times in life. Surprise, surprise, surprise.
After I wiped the tears of laughter from my eyes and she wiped the stuff from hers, the perfect “That’ll Preach” thought popped into my mind. Be content. Stay the course. It always tends to look greener on the other side, but what makes it so green, y’all? My baby can tell you for sure.
It’s easy to stand at the fence looking at everything but what’s under your feet. Just like the horse we saw, we sometimes think the grass outside the fence is tastier. I think the danger is obvious we either get hit in the face or stuck in the rails when we covet the other side of the road. Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
God is faithful and He is always enough.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
Comments