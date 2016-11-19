Scratching it only makes it worse

Have you ever heard the expression, “like flies to honey”?
I totally get ants are attracted to any edible bit left out. They are the go-to crossword puzzle answer to “what pest is at a picnic?”
Insects have to make a living. You have to admit though, we do not like being the objects of their affection, their host family or their dinner. Yet, for some unknown reason I attract mosquitos, y’all.
They love me and when they know I’m in their vicinity it seems like they send out pinging radio waves of, “She’s out. Over here’s the party. Let’s feast.”
This is the honest truth. I must sleep with my mouth open from time to time because one woke me up biting my tongue. There’s a whole other “that’ll preach” moment waiting to be written about that lovely experience.
I know the dangers. I take precautions. Bug spray is my friend as are my two lizards on the back porch affectionately known as Lenny and Loretta. They have grown fat trying to keep the insect population down to a minimum.
My precious husband knows my dilemma. Recently he won a golf tournament and he was able to select some prizes and one of the prizes he chose was a Thermacell Mosquito Repellent thingamigigy. Now, that’s a wonderful man.
In spite of my due diligence and a little help from my man, these crazy flying teeth find me. It’s like they have miniature gas masks on to fight through the fog of spray applied. They strike and I itch.
Even when I have been a vigilante and exterminated and exterminated some more I’ve been known to wake up scratching because a pesky, demon mosquito has found an uncovered piece of skin. Again, they strike and I itch.
It’s so bad at times I have had to strategically place spray bottles of Benadryl nearby for relief. Now, here’s the point. Sometimes, even with the best anti-itch medicine on the market, I want to scratch. What happens? The more I scratch, the more I itch and then it will leave more than a welt.
That’ll preach. Offenses and troubles are like nagging mosquito bites. Sometimes we seem to attract them. Regardless, the more you claw at the offense the bigger it gets, the itchier it becomes. What was once a small distraction can develop into an itching sore spot which can becomes infected. Now, you’ve got a really big problem.
Get rid of the itch by doing good, focusing on the Lord and applying His scripture. Isaiah 26:3 “You will keep him in perfect peace, Whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts in You.” That my friend is a real Buzz kill in the best kind of way!
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
