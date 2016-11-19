Scratching it only makes it worse

3:08 Burlesque, bellydance in the spotlight in Ocean Springs Pause

1:39 Poplarville football takes mannequin challenge

1:26 Ocean Springs patient worried after Singing River doctor abruptly removed

1:16 Gulfport Police Chief on fight video: “That’s sick”

1:14 Picayune snatches victory in final seconds against Wayne County

2:09 Picayune celebrates heart-stopping win over Wayne County

1:28 New hotel, restaurant come to downtown Pass Christian

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival