Support officers at Back the Blue

To show support for Jackson County’s law enforcement officers, the public is invited to Back the Blue, an appreciation event at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Ocean Springs Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Blvd.
Hosted by the Ocean Springs Lighthouse of Aglow International of Jackson County and sponsored by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, the event will honor officers from the Ocean Springs, Gautier, Pascagoula and Moss Point police departments and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Campus security from the Jackson County Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College also will be recognized. Families of the officers also will be honored.
“Hosting this appreciation event came about because we believe it’s on God’s heart to show His support and appreciation for the law enforcement personnel of Jackson County,” said Leslie Lennep, president of the Aglow Lighthouse. “As a ministry, we are committed to pray for the men and women who serve and protect our country, as well as expressing God’s love for them.
“This is an opportunity hosted by our Aglow Lighthouse to provide a means for the community to come together and show their love, gratitude and support for local law enforcement during this season of Thanksgiving.”
Each law enforcement officer attending will receive a gift donated by local businesses. A complimentary dinner will be served to those who attend.
The night will include presentation of the colors by the Ocean Springs High School Junior Cadets, singing of the national anthem by the Gautier High School Singers under the direction of Aaron Mann, singing by Hallie Grace Everett of Vancleave and a law enforcement skit by Jamie Holland, Jennifer Jones, Parker Jones and Leslie Lennep.
“This is truly a community and county-wide family event to express thanksgiving for and to our local law enforcement departments,” Lennep said.
