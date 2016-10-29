If you are waiting for perfect, you’ll be waiting forever

I’ve always done my part to stimulate the economy, and I’ve learned in the doing. My parking place is your parking place.
Yep, I gained a whole lot of knowledge in the school of parking. Most educational subjects have been covered. Language 101 can be taught in a parking lot.
Sentence structure often finds me to be the subject. Action verbs don’t always reflect a pretty feat. Adjectives describing me in a parking lot, well let’s not go there.
I will go so far as to tell you that most of the grammatical units of speech that happen in a parking lot are commonly exclamatory in nature. “Just park “da car” lady!”
Foreign language is taught in the parking lot as well. So, you know, being slightly bilingual I caught the jest of some native tongues flowing with fluency from many of the “parker’s lips.” New languages have been created as well. Heads up. It’s not the King’s language.
Need a refresher in mathematics? Sign up at your local busy parking lot. One might learn that zero still means zero.
Waiting for zero space to magically change into one because red taillights are visible does not mean it will happen within your lifetime. Basic physics is another parking bay dynamic. The size of a car and size of an available space matter.
My most memorable class at “Parking Lot University” took place at a parking area located right off a main highway.
A driver was trying to “wait out” the perfect spot. It didn’t matter that traffic was dangerously backed up. This parking student was not going to make the grade. He/she was failing badly. So badly that I thought the rest of us might be getting a refresher course in health and medicine due to the carnage that was going to happen if the screeching of wheels was any indication.
Ah, the curriculum expanded the longer I sat. An economics class suddenly popped up. Lesson?
The price of car insurance will rise in accordance with the rise in wrecks. I was the one who was a wreck before I got out of school. I didn’t stay for recess. I just picked up my “that’ll preach” diploma and went home. May I share what was written on my diploma from the Parking Lot U?
Don’t put life on hold waiting for the perfect spot, the perfect time, or the perfect anything. Life isn’t perfect. Stuff’s going to pile up on you the longer you put off what can be done today. A crash could happen or worst of all life could pass you by while you hold out for perfect. Park into the space called “today.” The apostle Paul said it best. “Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already been made perfect, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. Brothers, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead…”.
Here’s to the alumni of Parking U. Press on my friends, graduate school’s ahead.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
