America’s future is focus of prayer, praise rally

Concern for America has led a group of South Mississippians to create “In God We Trust,” an interdenominational prayer and praise rally for America. The event will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Yankie Stadium, at the corner of Lee and Division streets in Biloxi, behind The Salvation Army Kroc Center.
“I started the National Day of Prayer on the Coast in the ‘90s,” said Carleen Hall, prayer coordinator for the rally. “My heart has always been for our nation and for the Coast. My vision for years has been to have something at Yankie Stadium.”
Recently Hall and her husband, Stan, joined The Kroc Center, a Salvation Army community center. “Maj. (Gary) Sturdivant has helped me a lot with National Day of Prayer, and Lt. (Alphonso) Hughes did, too,” she said. “I told them both about my idea, and they said, ‘Hey, let’s do this.’ We all agree that America needs prayer.”
The rally will focus on seven specific areas: Government, church, military, family, education, media and business, with designated prayer leaders for each category. A “Jericho march” featuring the blowing of a shofar will be part of the rally. Hughes, the Kroc officer for congregational life, is pastor for the event.
“This is not a political rally,” Hall emphasized, adding that she does not want the name of either presidential candidate mentioned there. “This is just prayer for America.”
She said 1 Timothy 2:1-3 reflects the purpose: “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior.” (New International Version)
“We’ve been trying to spread the word. I’m excited about this,” Hall said. “All of this is about praying in the name of Jesus for our country.”
For more information, contact Hughes at 806-5107.
