Lucy the goose is looking for love in all the wrong places. A Coast family needs your help.

Lucy is single and loves living on the Coast. She enjoys a natural diet and long cool drinks. She especially enjoys hanging out in her hot tub and taking long walks.
There's a big, hairy cute guy who's recently gotten her attention, but frankly her type is more of a waddler.
Can you help lovelorn Lucy find her forever gander?
That's right. Lucy is a goose. Specifically, a 2-year-old Embden goose. She lives in Ocean Springs with her human family as well as several cats, a couple of pot-bellied pigs (one of whom is named Pancetta) and two dogs, a German shepherd and a Great Pyrenees. That's where things get complicated.
It's the Great Pyrenees, named Panzer, who is the current object of Lucy's affection. She follows the dude everywhere. He's not that keen on her, however. He's friendly and gentle, but just a bit aloof when it comes to this feathery chick — erm, goose — trying to get his attention. He's a herder, not a player, especially when it comes to interspecies relationships.
"I think she thinks she part of the pack," her owner, Brandy Hall, said this week. It's that situation that led Hall to post a personal ad on a South Mississippi buy-and-sell Facebook group page last week.
"ISO of Gander preferably Embden. This is Lucy a 2yr old Embden goose. She enjoys long walks and shared dinners of weeds. She has recently developed an unhealthy infatuation for a Great Pyrenees. Sadly he doesn’t reciprocate her affection and we would like to find her a more species appropriate man of her own. She is a pet and very friendly. She is looking for a sweet gander to have her own companion breed is not as important as personality ( no aggressive ganders), she likes her men docile. No goslings, Lucy is not a cougar and she would like a mate around her age. PM me if you have the Gander of Lucy’s dreams," the ad states.
"Someone suggested I should try Plenty of Fish," Hall said, laughing, referring to the online dating service.
Lucy usually swims in a full-size pool in the Halls' back yard, but her "hot tub," which is a plastic kiddie pool, is in a separate, fenced side yard. The Halls keep a hose with a sprayer attachment hooked on the fence to provide a gentle shower for this girl as she enjoys her private time.
"Geese bathe and preen all day long," Hall said as Lucy ducked her head underwater, as if she were bobbing for apples, then she rubbed her head, beak and long neck on her back.
"They have an oil gland in the back, their preen gland. That's why she's doing that. She's getting to the oil to spread on her feathers," Hall said.
Lucy regularly greets the Halls in the morning by pecking at the door. She enjoys salad greens and collards, but no tomatoes or citrus. She also gets cracked corn, but no foods containing antibiotics (geese can't handle that). When she drinks water, she tilts her head back and glug, glug, it goes down.
So far, there have been no serious responses to Hall's post.
"We've gotten lots of appreciation for the post, but no ganders so far. Somebody asked how much; they thought she was for sale. Read the post! Some other people think she's a duck, but there's a big difference in size. She's almost 30 pounds! And somebody thought she was a swan.
"I prefer to adopt an Embden, or a Toulouse would be good. I don't want a Chinese; they're too aggressive. We've talked about ordering, but any ganders from that would be too young. The gander I'm looking for could be 2 to 4 years old," Hall said.
If no ganders come forth, Hall would be good with another goose around Lucy's age.
"Her having a buddy is more important to us," she said. "But we would love to have a gander. I'd like to see Lucy with her own chicks and her own man. They mate for life, you know."
There's always Farmers Only.
If you have an Embden or Toulouse gander that you think would be a great match for Lucy, contact Tammy Smith at the Sun Herald, 228-896-2130 or tmsmith@sunherald.com, to contact Brandy Hall.
Comments