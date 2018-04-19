Lucy the goose is looking for love in all the wrong places. A Coast family needs your help.

Ocean Springs' Brandy Hall is looking for a mate for her Embden Goose Lucy and has turned to Facebook for help. Lucy has adopted Hall's dogs as her flock, but the dogs do not reciprocate the attention. Hall thinks Lucy would be happier with another goose or gander to bond with. So far she hasn't had any luck finding a mate, but says she's gotten a lot of positive response from people thinking it's humorous. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com