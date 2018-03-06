Shadow and his little buddy, Trouble, need help after their dying owner had to give them to the Hancock County Animal Shelter. The shelter is looking for a foster home for the dogs, who cannot be separated.
He’s dying and had to make a tough choice. Now 2 grieving dogs need your help.

By Tammy Smith

tmsmith@sunherald.com

March 06, 2018 03:06 PM

Hancock County

Shadow and Trouble know their lives have changed, but they’re not sure why.

Shadow, a black male Labrador retriever, is extremely protective of Trouble, a female Jack Russell terrier mix, in their temporary home at the Hancock County Animal Shelter. They’re there because their owner, who is terminally ill, loves them very much and wanted to find a home for them as soon as possible.

“They’ve been there about two or three weeks, closer to three,” said Denise Hines, adoption volunteer at the shelter. “Their owner wanted to make arrangements for their care after he’s gone, so he entrusted us to take care of that. They were very close to their owner, and they’re grieving the loss of their human.”

Shadow becomes concerned if Trouble is out of his sight.

“He protects her. It’s difficult to clean the kennel because he takes such a protective role. If he’s away from her, if he can’t see her, he’ll whine and cry,” Hines said.

Shadow will let people pet him and rub him, but it’s different for Trouble.

“Trouble will let us touch her, but it’s traumatic,” Hines said. “It’s like she’s shut down.”

The Hancock County Animal Shelter is seeking a nonprofit animal rescue organization to foster the two dogs or a foster volunteer.

“We are searching for an adult-only foster home, where Shadow and Trouble can decompress from the shelter environment. Please understand that they are skittish and non-trusting of people at the moment, so patience and understanding will be a must. They seem to be very fearful of large men, sudden loud noises and movement, and being approached quickly. So, NO children! They may be fine with other dogs, but we recommend a gradual introduction to existing family pets,” the shelter posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.

“We don’t want to adopt them out until after the foster period,” Hines said. “We want them to be able to decompress away from the stress of the shelter, with all of its noises and scents and busyness. We would like for them to be fostered together or fostered to adopt together to give them time to show their true personalities. And we want people to remember that when somebody fosters, there is no expense to the family fostering.

“What they need most right now is tender loving care and time,” she said. “We know there’s a home out there that can help them.”

Shadow is about 4 to 5 years old, and Trouble is about 3 years old, Hines said, and both are indoor dogs.

If you would like to foster Shadow and Trouble, contact Shane Wyman, Hancock County Animal Shelter director, at 228-466-4516.

Pause
Best friends Nana, a 7-year-old bull mastiff, and Spunky, a 1-year-old terrier mix, came into the Humane Society of South Mississippi together as a bonded pair, needing to be adopted together. Their picture was posted to the organization's Facebook page and quickly became a viral sensation. Amanda McCoyamccoy@sunherald.com

Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1

Pause
