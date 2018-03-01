These unlikely BFFs are literally inseparable. And they just found their forever home.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:46 Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi Pause 1:07 Tired Dog Rescue gives dogs a second chance at life 2:59 Happy Tails Animal Hospital becomes critter fix it place 13:30 Beer, brew and fancy meat platters with Kimme Hargrove at the Mary C. Cafe 1:19 Canine best friends are an adorable mismatched pair 0:26 Derrick Taite explains the mission behind Moss Point's 100 Men 0:56 Chris McDaniel will step on toes 0:37 New Coast tourism director starts rockin' the boat 2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 1:16 Pascagoula upsets Biloxi to grab bid to Jackson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Best friends Nana, a 7-year-old bull mastiff, and Spunky, a 1-year-old terrier mix, came into the Humane Society of South Mississippi together as a bonded pair, needing to be adopted together. Their picture was posted to the organization's Facebook page and quickly became a viral sensation. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

