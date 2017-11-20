Looking for a pet? You can adopt one for free this weekend at HSSM

More Videos 0:29 Scene of wrong-way wreck that killed two Pause 0:48 The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready? 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:14 Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:14 Tour the St. Vincent de Paul giveaway home 1:56 East Central's Tony Brown talks about his 8-TD night 1:07 Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance discusses win at Stone 1:40 West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade 0:27 Do you know this man taking campaign signs? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi Sun Herald staff writer Tammy Smith talks about the overload of kittens at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. There have been 45 kittens dropped off at the facility in the last two days and they need supplies and foster parents. Sun Herald staff writer Tammy Smith talks about the overload of kittens at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. There have been 45 kittens dropped off at the facility in the last two days and they need supplies and foster parents. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

