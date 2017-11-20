Looking for a pet? You can adopt one for free this weekend at HSSM

Zappos for Good, a service organization arm of Zappos, is partnering with the Humane Society of South Mississippi to offer free pet adoptions Black Friday weekend.
The program, called “Home for the Pawlidayz,” offers free pet adoptions. The program will go to 80 cities across the nation, including Gulfport.
The program already has sponsored 18,000 pet adoptions, with the goal of hitting 25,000 by the end of the campaign.
The “Home of the Pawlidayz” event runs from Friday and Saturday.
Show up on Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all fee-waived adoptions. Spay/neuter surgery, ID tag, chip, a bag of food and a vet visit are included in the adoption.
HSSM is currently housing 397 pets, which is over capacity, said Katie King, development manager at HSSM.
Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no holds based on photos on the website.
Anyone interested in participating can visit HSSM either online or in Gulfport at the shelter on 25th Avenue to choose a pet for adoption.
If you go
When: Friday, Nov. 24 - Saturday, Nov. 25
Where: Humane Society of South Mississippi, 2615 25th Ave
What: Free Cat & Dog adoptions
Website: HSSM.org
