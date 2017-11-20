More Videos

  Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi

    Sun Herald staff writer Tammy Smith talks about the overload of kittens at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. There have been 45 kittens dropped off at the facility in the last two days and they need supplies and foster parents.

Sun Herald staff writer Tammy Smith talks about the overload of kittens at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. There have been 45 kittens dropped off at the facility in the last two days and they need supplies and foster parents. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Sun Herald staff writer Tammy Smith talks about the overload of kittens at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. There have been 45 kittens dropped off at the facility in the last two days and they need supplies and foster parents. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Pets

Looking for a pet? You can adopt one for free this weekend at HSSM

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

November 20, 2017 11:40 AM

Zappos for Good, a service organization arm of Zappos, is partnering with the Humane Society of South Mississippi to offer free pet adoptions Black Friday weekend.

The program, called “Home for the Pawlidayz,” offers free pet adoptions. The program will go to 80 cities across the nation, including Gulfport.

The program already has sponsored 18,000 pet adoptions, with the goal of hitting 25,000 by the end of the campaign.

The “Home of the Pawlidayz” event runs from Friday and Saturday.

Show up on Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all fee-waived adoptions. Spay/neuter surgery, ID tag, chip, a bag of food and a vet visit are included in the adoption.

HSSM is currently housing 397 pets, which is over capacity, said Katie King, development manager at HSSM.

Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no holds based on photos on the website.

Anyone interested in participating can visit HSSM either online or in Gulfport at the shelter on 25th Avenue to choose a pet for adoption.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

If you go

When: Friday, Nov. 24 - Saturday, Nov. 25

Where: Humane Society of South Mississippi, 2615 25th Ave

What: Free Cat & Dog adoptions

Website: HSSM.org

